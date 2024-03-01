Lottery player cut back from playing games twice a day in Maryland. Then she won big

A woman who decided to cut back on her lottery playing ended up lucky after buying a ticket in Maryland, officials said.

The Prince George woman had been playing the Pick 5 game twice a day before she and her husband decided to “cut back to playing the game weekly,” according to a Feb. 29 news release by the Maryland Lottery.

“Once in a while we play,” the retired medical worker told officials. “We have slacked off a bit.”

Little did she know the $1 ticket she bought at 7-Eleven in Suitland was carrying a $50,000 prize during the Feb. 25 drawing, officials said.

The woman used a combination of birthdays, parts of social security numbers and wedding anniversaries to create the five-digit sequence, officials said.

“I was happy, very happy,” the lucky winner said in the release. “I couldn’t believe I had won.”

The woman plans to buy a new car with the money, officials said.

The 7-Eleven will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

Suitland is about 50 miles southwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

