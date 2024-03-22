Lottery player checks ticket before work — and gets huge surprise. ‘There’s no way!’

A lottery player checked his ticket before work — and got a big surprise.

Keith Carr, a mechanic from Virginia, said he couldn’t believe his luck when he discovered he won $309,312.

“I just sat there staring at the ticket,” Carr told the Virginia Lottery in a March 20 news release. “I said, ‘There’s no way!’”

But the win was the real deal, and it came after Carr stopped at a Food Lion grocery store in Woodstock. While there, officials said he bought a lottery ticket, letting the machine randomly pick the numbers for him.

Tickets for the Cash 5 with EZ Match game start at $1, but Carr was in for a much bigger prize. One day, he was getting ready for work when he checked the game’s drawing results and learned he hit the jackpot.

The lottery, which didn’t reveal how much Carr kept after taxes, said he plans to use the extra cash to pay bills. He hasn’t decided how else he will spend his six-figure prize.

Woodstock is a roughly 100-mile drive west of Washington, D.C.

It’s not the first time a lottery player has gotten a huge windfall before work. In North Carolina, another mechanic bought a ticket on the way to his job and learned it was worth $1 million, McClatchy News reported in 2021.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

