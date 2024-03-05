Lottery player ‘changed his plans’ after car needed repairs. He won big in Maryland

A man wasn’t able to use his favorite numbers to play the lottery in Maryland, officials said.

He still scored big, according to a March 4 news release by the Maryland Lottery.

The Eastern Shore resident left “a playslip with his favorite personal numbers” in a car getting repairs, officials said. He had no idea this mistake would land him a ticket carrying a $150,000 prize.

The construction worker opted for buying a different kind of ticket at a liquor store in Chesapeake City, officials said.

“I couldn’t get to it so I had to buy a ticket with quick pick,” the lucky winner told officials.

The man matched four numbers plus the Powerball, officials said. He had originally won the third-tier prize but after choosing to add Power Play to his ticket, the prize tripled.

The man scanned his ticket but “contained his excitement” after learning of his massive win, lottery officials said.

“My response was very mundane,” the winner said in the release. “I had a lot of responsibility to remain calm since it was $150,000.”

The man plans to put the money toward his retirement, officials said. His wife told officials a portion of the money will go toward renovating their home.

Chesapeake City is about 60 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

