Lottery player bought $215 million winning Powerball ticket at a Publix in Miami-Dade

A fortunate person’s trip to a Publix on Biscayne Boulevard turned a profit after Monday night’s Powerball drawing pulled out the numbers 7, 23, 24, 56, 60 with a Powerball of 25.

The winning ticket with those numbers — worth $215 million — was sold at the Miami Shores Publix, 9050 Biscayne Blvd.

Well, its precise value amounts to $214.9 million if the ticket holder takes payment over 30 years — some cash now, then 29 annual payments, each one 5% more than the previous one. If the ticket owner decides to take a lump sum payment, the prize is $100.1 million before taxes.

The size of this prize means the winner has to claim it at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 250 Marriott Dr. Lottery headquarters can be reached by phone at 850-487-7787 or by emailing CLAIMSPROCESSING@flalottery.com

The winner of Monday’s first Fantasy 5 drawing, worth $54,764 and bought at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3791 NW 167th St. in Miami Gardens, can go to any Florida Lottery District Office to claim their prize. The district office in Miami Lakes, 14621 Oak Ln., is straight down the Palmetto Expressway and around the big curve from the Walmart market.