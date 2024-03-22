Lottery player ‘almost choked’ on his morning coffee when he read his winning ticket

An Arkansas man finally won big after 30 years of playing the lottery.

The man, only identified as Jimmy S. from Romance, purchased his winning Quick Pick Mega Millions ticket as part of his normal routine, according to a March 21 news release from Arkansas lottery officials.

“I got up, drank my coffee and almost choked,” he told lottery officials, recounting the morning he learned he’d won $20,000.

The man told lottery officials he “checked, rechecked and rechecked” before having his brother confirm the win.

According to lottery officials, he plans to use his winnings to move to Montana to be closer to his son.

The lottery player’s Quick Pick Mega Millions ticket was one number away from being a jackpot win, so he intends to keep playing lottery games in hopes of another big win, lottery officials said.

“I’m not dead yet!” he said. “If I’m supposed to hit it, the Lord will let me hit it.”

The man purchased his ticket at a Doublebees in Searcy.

Romance is about a 45-mile drive northeast from Little Rock.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

