Lottery player adds grandma’s birthday numbers to ticket — and wins life-changing prize

A Michigan woman couldn’t believe the huge lottery prize she won after playing a loved one’s birthday numbers.

Tamika Boyd, 38, decided to play the $2 Lucky for Life game, a game her mother usually plays, according to a May 9 news release from the Michigan lottery.

“My mom plays Lucky For Life, and I decided to add the Michigan Lottery app to my phone so I could play, too,” Boyd told lottery officials.

She then decided to play a loved one’s birthday numbers, and it turned out in her favor.

“As we were picking our numbers, my mom said: ‘My momma needs to send us a blessing.’ That’s when I added her birthday to my numbers. When I saw what I had won, I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Boyd won $25,000 a year for life, with the option of taking a one time lump sum payment of $390,000, which is what she chose, according to lottery officials.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

