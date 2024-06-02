Lottery game’s grand prize-winning ticket sold at gas station in SC. Check your numbers

Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a gas station in the Palmetto State won the game’s $211,000 grand prize, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

The person who bought a Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket in Aiken County before Thursday’s drawing needs to check their numbers, because they won the game’s six-figure grand prize, according to the release.

Now the search is underway for the winner.

What turned out to be the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Ye Olde Grocery at 4444 Jefferson Davis Highway, officials said. The gas station/grocery store is in the Beech Island area.

The winning numbers from Thursday’s drawing were 1, 2, 7, 25, 29.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the game’s top prize, officials said.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

“Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize,” lottery officials said.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $211,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 850,668-to-1, according to the release.

The Ye Olde Grocery will receive a commission for selling the winning ticket when it is turned into lottery officials.

The jackpot rolled 10 times before Thursday’s win, officials said. It has rolled two times since and the grand prize in Sunday’s drawing will be $120,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

It costs $2 to purchase a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket, and drawings are held on a daily basis at 6:59 p.m., officials said.