Lots of Wichita attractions — from Sting Ray Cove to the drive-in — are back for spring

The air is warmer. Nature is greener. And in Wichita, local outdoor venues and attractions are coming back to life for spring.

Several have just reopened, and more will soon. Check out the below list if you’re looking for something fun to do outside this weekend. And keep reading for a few other ideas of how to spend the third weekend in March.

Open for the season

Various outdoor attractions around Wichita

Spring is in the air, and that means several outdoor venues and attractions in Wichita are opening their doors. Here’s a list of a few that have come or are coming out of hibernation:

The Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island: This roofless bar at 129 N. Rock Island will open for the season on Saturday and is inviting people to enjoy Irish drink and food specials, including corned beef hash and $5 Guinness pints. Casey Abay will perform at 3 p.m., and Moneterey Jack will perform at 8 p.m. Admission is $10. Starting Saturday, the venue will keep its doors open from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Starlite Drive-In, 3900 S. Hydraulic: Wichita’s drive-in opened in time for spring break last weekend and will be open Friday through Sunday nights until Memorial Day weekend, when it will expand hours. This weekend, it’s showing “Kung Fu Panda 4,” “Migration,” “The Beekeeper” and “Bob Marley: One Love.” For show times, visit starlitefun.com

Stingray Cove at the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.: This semi-permanent exhibit, which allows people to touch and pet stingrays and sharks, closes during the winter. But last weekend, it reopened for the season. People can now visit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Tickets to Stingray Cove are an additional $5 on top of zoo admission for non-members and $4 for members.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard: The park closed in November but opened for spring last weekend. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

OJ Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean: The park is open year round, but its “ride season” opened last weekend. Visitors now can ride the park’s train, pedal boats and ponies, and they can play mini-golf. Ride tickets are $5 apiece at www.wichita.gov/641/OJ-Watson-Park

Flea market at the ballpark

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Riverfront Stadium, 275 S. McLean Blvd

This month’s installment of the Wichita Flea Market will be a one-day affair at Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium and will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees will be able to shop from more than 240 booths set up by local and regional vendors, who will be spread out on the ballpark concourse selling things like comics, artwork, jewelry and toys. The market will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme and scavenger hunt, and a bagpiper will perform at 1:45 p.m. The Easter Bunny also will make an appearance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $3 at the gate for adults, free for children 12 and under.

Big Read kickoff

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. Second St.

The Wichita Public Library’s annual Big Read event kicks off on Saturday and runs through April 27. This year, the book of choice is Tommy Orange’s novel “There There,” a New York Times bestseller that follows the life of 12 Native-American characters, each of whom has his or her own reasons for traveling to a powwow. Several events are planned around The Big Read, but the kickoff is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Advanced Learning Library. The event will include music, dance, art and free copies of the book while supplies last. For more information on The Big Read, visit www.wichitalibrary.org/bigread

‘Bluey’s Big Play’

6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Century II Concert Hall

If your kids are fans of the Emmy-winning children’s television series “Bluey,” you might want to take them to a live show that runs two nights at Century II. Called “Bluey’s Big Play,” the show is centered around the cartoon about a Blue Heeler puppy and his family and features puppets, an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm plus music by Bluey composer Joff Bush. Doors open at 5 p.m. for both shows, and tickets are $29-$13 — at selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 or in person at the Century II Box Office.