Lots of People Already Crashed Their Brand New Drones This Christmas

"I owned a drone for bout 5 min before it flew in the lake"

With gifts given and Christmas Day drawing to a close, drone expert Faine Greenwood is taking up a different kind of holiday tradition: rounding up all the spectacular drone crashes and accidents that take place mere hours after the airborne presents are unwrapped.

Greenwood, an assistant researcher in the signal program on human security and technology at the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative, is compiling some of the best drone accident tweets of the day, and tagging them #DroneCrashmas. The mishaps are as frequent as they are varied, with drones falling victim to everything from 30-miles-per-hour gusts of wind to bodies of water to trees to innocent bystanders.

I’m literally crying. My brother flew his drone into my sisters hair ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/B647NF6s6u — J ? (@Jordyn_Kelly) December 25, 2017

RIP to my dad’s new luxury drone who after two min of glorious flight now rests at the bottom of the vermillion river :( — guacEMOLY (@emolymccoco) December 25, 2017

So, maiden voyage was successful. Anonymously sourced reports that the drone got stuck in a tree and had to be brought down by hurled sticks are FAKE NEWS. — Ken Schultz (@KSchultz3580) December 25, 2017

I Owned a Drone for bout 5 min before it flew in the lake & sunk to the bottom..Lost my chain in the lake... Merry Christmas ???? pic.twitter.com/kU9DKMbZt8 — “Chad Tha Dad”??????????? (@ChasiinCashChad) December 25, 2017

Baby drone for nephew, first flight into the tree.... pic.twitter.com/4vkgeazVk7 — Stuart McGregor (@StuartMc1) December 25, 2017

You can see the full assortment of drone accidents on Greenwood’s Twitter timeline.