‘A lot of shooting going on;’ 911 caller details early morning shooting in Dayton

A 911 call details moments following a reported shooting in Dayton early Sunday.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 2:25 a.m. Dayton police were called to the area of Sugar’s Lounge in the 1900 block of North Main Street for reports of shots fired.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a nearby caller told dispatchers they heard a lot of arguing.

“There was a lot of shooting going on,” the caller told dispatchers. “They out here still arguing.”

The caller said they saw people running down the street shooting.

“I’m really afraid for me and my kids and my grandkids life right now,” they told dispatchers.

The caller said they saw “big guns.”

It was not immediately clear if anyone was shot, or how badly they were injured.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that at least one person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.



