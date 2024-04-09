'A lot of nasty': Tornadoes, severe storms possible in Mississippi Tuesday, Wednesday

Parts of Mississippi are expected to see significant rainfall on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service and strong storms, including tornadoes and large hail are likely for parts of the state on Wednesday along with additional heavy rain.

"This will not only be flash flooding, it will be moderate river flooding as well," said Mike Edmonston, senior meteorologist with the NWS in Jackson. "A lot of nasty is going down tomorrow."

The NWS is calling for 1 inch to 2 inches of rain during the day on Tuesday in Jackson with an additional 1/2 inch possible Tuesday night. Vicksburg could see up to 2 inches of rain during the day on Tuesday with an additional 2 inches at night.

To the north, expected rainfall amounts taper off with over 1 inch possible Tuesday in the Hernando area and possibly 1 inch around Booneville.

To the south, Hattiesburg may have afternoon showers and Biloxi is expected to be cloudy on Tuesday with breezy conditions moving in at night.

Areas along and west of I-55 from the North Delta to south of Brookhaven are at marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday. That could include possible hail up to the size of a quarter, damaging wind and isolated severe storms with tornadoes not being ruled out.

"We've got lots of rain moving into the area, but I can't discount isolated severe weather," Edmonston said.

Tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail likely on Wednesday

On Wednesday, additional rain will factor in as a threat, but the risk of severe storms escalates.

Along the I-20 corridor and south, the threat level of severe weather on Wednesday is considered "moderate" according to the NWS, which is basically a rating of four with five being the highest risk. That part of the state may experience golf ball size hail, strong tornadoes and damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour.

Areas of the state north of I-20 up to and along US 82 are at enhanced risk of severe weather and north of that is at slight risk.

Coastal counties will be at low risk of severe weather on Wednesday according to NWS.

The threat moves in to the western part of the state Wednesday morning, the Jackson area late morning and exits the state to the east at night.

Then there's rain on Wednesday.

Portions of the state from Vicksburg to the north and northeast could see 5 inches to 7 inches of rain. A band running from Natchez to Columbus and north could have 3 inches to five inches and the southeast, including Hattiesburg could see up to 4 inches of rain.

