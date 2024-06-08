“He’s lost the thread”: Chief Justice Roberts ‘out in the wind’ amid conservative supermajority

Chief Justice John Roberts is facing increased scrutiny for his refusal to meet with Democratic lawmakers regarding the court’s ethics crisis. Following a series of ethics scandals and controversial decisions, some wonder whether Roberts has lost control over his court. Roberts lacks leverage among his colleagues now that it’s a 6-3 Court, and due to the absence of a clear Democratic majority in the Senate that could have initiated impeachment proceedings or passed basic ethics protections, argues Melissa Murray, a law professor at New York University. “The fact that there isn't a clear majority in the Senate makes it a lot harder for this Congress to control the court, and for the court to control itself,” she says. Leaving the Chief Justice “out in the wilderness.”

View comments