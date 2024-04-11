They lost thousands when EnRichmond collapsed. Now they're learning no one will be prosecuted.

TechCrunch

U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA is warning Sisense customers to reset their credentials and secrets after the data analytics company reported a security incident. In a brief statement on Thursday, CISA said it was responding to a "recent compromise" at Sisense, which provides business intelligence and data analytics to companies around the world. CISA said it urges Sisense customers to "reset credentials and secrets potentially exposed to, or used to access, Sisense services" and to report any suspicious activity involving the use of compromised credentials to the agency.