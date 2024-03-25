‘Lost souls’ bonded at shelter — until one dog was adopted. Now Maiya needs a home, too

Two “lost souls” bonded at an animal shelter — then one of the dogs was adopted.

Now, the remaining canine friend still needs a home, The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) wrote in a Facebook post last updated Saturday, March 23.

“I’m struggling a bit in the shelter environment, as I have only known 1 home my entire life,” the SPCA said in an online adoption profile written from the perspective of Maiya the dog. “My world has been turned upside down and I am missing my family so badly.”

Maiya is described as a mixed-breed dog with a love for playing ball and a craving for string cheese. And despite having a grumpy face, she’s known for being “sweet and gentle.”

“We’d say Maiya’s displeasure of being here is written all over her face, but that’s… just her face,” the animal organization wrote.

During her stay at the shelter, the 6-year-old pup found comfort in a German shepherd named Maggie. The two came to the SPCA separately but had similar backgrounds.

“They’re a steadfast type of friend… they don’t know how to love if not completely… and they were so deeply bonded to their people, being here without them is entirely and utterly distressing,” the shelter wrote. “The good news? These two lost souls have found a little sliver of home in each other.”

Though Maggie and Maiya formed a close relationship, the SPCA said the dogs weren’t a bonded pair and didn’t have to be adopted into the same home. So, whichever one remained in the shelter would still “have plenty of other dog friends.”

A day after sharing the dogs’ story online on March 22, the shelter announced Maggie had gotten a new owner. Meanwhile, Maiya is still in need of a home, and more details about the shelter’s adoption process can be found at nhspca.org.

The New Hampshire SPCA didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on March 25. The shelter is in Stratham, a roughly 30-mile drive east of Manchester.

