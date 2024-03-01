Lost something? Container with 20 pounds of marijuana turned into Florida Keys deputies

A man walking in the Florida Keys this week found a plastic container with a lot of marijuana inside of it, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was not named, found the weed around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the mangroves on what appears to be an abandoned lot on Johnson Road on Sugarloaf Key in the Lower Keys, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Becky Herrin.

After calling the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to find a black plastic container with a yellow lid.

Vacuum sealed packages of marijuana sit atop a table at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office station in the Florida Keys Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. It was found on Sugarloaf Key earlier that day, according to the sheriff’s office. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Inside the container was 19.5 pounds of marijuana vacuumed sealed in 25 separate packages, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s office narcotics deputies are investigating the findings, Herrin said.