Lost headstone of Louisiana World War II veteran finally placed after 15 years

COLFAX – Brothers Connor Cheney, 11, and Gary Cheney, Jr., 9, were both moved to touch the marble headstone that was finally placed on the grave of their great-great uncle, World War II veteran Jasper Persue Kimble. The headstone sat neglected, covered with grass, weeds and paint splatter, for 15 years outside of a closed Alexandria funeral home.

Kimble had no children of his own. He has lots of extended family including Colfax Alderwoman Timika Hamilton Price. Nieces, nephews, their children and their children’s children, along with friends and representatives of the Leonard W. Elie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8852 of Alexandria gathered at Farenzie Baptist Church Cemetery in Colfax to honor Kimble as the marble headstone was finally placed on his grave.

“His tombstone, for whatever reason, sat in a driveway with weeds growing over it for 15 years,” said historian Michael Wynne.

“We had no idea this headstone was missing,” said Lillie Beed, Kimble’s niece, during the tribute. “For it to be lost for 15 years and to be discovered again, is a blessing. I believe everything coincides with what God wants to happen.”

Kimble died in 2009 and the family thought the headstone was already on grave because they were told by the former Gonzaque Williams Mortuary at 720 St. James Street in Alexandria that they would take care of it, said Beed.

“So, we just thought they took care of it. Not that we’re blaming anybody, because of human error,” said Beed.

The U.S. government provides marble headstones free of charge for all veterans, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The only charge is the setting fee for the headstone.

Sheldon Antwine of Antwine Monument and Vault donated his services to place the headstone on the grave.

Wynne told those gathered that a friend of his was scrolling through posts on the Facebook page Abandoned Louisiana when he came up on photos of the now-closed Gonzaque Williams Mortuary in downtown Alexandria.

“And sitting in the driveway, covered with plants, in the original wrapping, the metal wrapping, was this tombstone,” said Wynne during the tribute. Since Wynne is “big into history in Central Louisiana,” his friend told him that he needed to do something about it.

The long lost headstone of World War II veteran Jasper P. Kimble was at the former Gonzaque Williams Mortuary in downtown Alexandria where it had been for the past 15 years.

“So, I started researching and I found that Mr. Kimble was a World War II hero. He fought in Germany. He fought in France,” said Wynne.

He researched Kimble’s history on the internet and found a photo of Kimble in uniform sitting on a German motorcycle that is part of the Emory University archives.

He then told the story on television about finding Kimble’s headstone and how he was searching for family members. He left a phone number where he could be contacted.

Beed and several other family members saw the segment and called him. Since so many others have the same name, Beed said they wanted to make sure that it was their uncle, so they visited the gravesite.

“We came up here about a week ago and found the grave and we saw that the headstone wasn’t there,” Beed said.

From there it was arranged to hold a special service to place the headstone.

Who was Jasper Persue Kimble

Wynne said Kimble briefly lived in Kansas City, Mo., where he was married but had no children. He came back to Central Louisiana and died in an Alexandria hospital.

After Beed graduated from high school, she lived with him in Kansas City, Mo., for about a year before she joined the military. He worked at Richards-Gebaur Air Base.

“He was very instrumental in me going into the military,” said Beed.

She recalled that he was was very inspirational and always did his best in everything that he did and encouraged others to do the same.

“The words ‘I can’’t’ never came out of his mouth,” said Beed. “There was always something that he could do, or you could do. And he would let you know to be positive about whatever he was pursuing.”

Brothers Connor Cheney, 11, and Gary Cheney, Jr., 9, were both moved to touch the marble headstone that was finally placed on the grave of their great-great uncle, World War II veteran Jasper Pers Kimble. The headstone sat neglected, covered with grass, weeds and paint splatter, for 15 years outside of a closed Alexandria funeral home.

Kimble was active in his church, Morning Star Baptist Church, in Kansas City, where he was a deacon and treasurer.

“He was a very positive man. He was a gregarious person. He was a happy fellow,” Beed recalled. “He loved people. And he was very expressive.”

Connor and Gary Jr. never met Kimble but heard stories about him and his military service.

“It took a lot for me not to cry,” said Gary Jr., noting that the service made him both happy and sad. Though he was sad for his great-great uncle, he was happy to see family members come together.

Knowing about Kimble gives him somebody to look up to and be like, he said.

“I think about being in the military myself. So, it’s good to have somebody to look up to,” said Connor, drying tears from his face.

Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Leonard W. Elie Post 8852 also came out to pay their respects to Kimble.

“We the members of Leonard W. Elie Post 8852, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, are here assembled to pay a lasting tribute and respect to our departed comrade,” said Commander Charlie Anderson during the tribute. “When the call of our country was heard, Comrade Jasper P. Kimble answered. Self was forgotten in the cause of a greater good.”

Shirley James of Colfax came to the tribute because she felt connected to the family. She was able to connect other family members with those who were trying to find them after they saw the TV segment.

Beed said they were grateful to Wynne for taking the time to do the research and make the family aware of the headstone.

“It takes somebody with passion to want to even pursue this. The family didn’t know anything about it until they saw him on TV and mentioned their names and Jasper Kimble’s and left a number,” said Beed.

“I’m so happy. Did this change the world? No. But it was the right thing to do,” said Wynne.

The headstone sat neglected, covered with grass, weeds and paint splatter, for 15 years outside of a closed Alexandria funeral home. It was placed on his grave at Farenzie Baptist Church Cemetery in Colfax.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Word War II veteran's grave gets lost headstone placed after 15 years