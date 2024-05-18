‘They lost everything’: Northeast Kansas family pleads for help after fire destroys home

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A northeast Kansas family is asking for help from the community after a fire ravaged their home earlier this month.

The Dishman family is salvaging what they can after a fire destroyed their home on May 10, but say they can’t do it alone. They’re now looking for financial assistance and other donations to help them get back on their feet.

27 News spoke with Tommy Dishman who says he is helping his parents recover from the fire. He and his wife, Michelle, have been busy doing what they can to help out in light of the situation.

“It’s devastating for him and I together because he’s down here every night and it’s ripping our family apart,” Michelle said. “Because he’s doing his part staying here at night, and Noah and I are staying at the house.”

Northeast Kansas bar seized for failure to pay $81,000 in taxes

While Michelle and Tommy didn’t live at the burnt out home, they say they feel responsible for helping take care of their family in the aftermath.

“Trying to get mom and dad back on their feet,” Tommy said. “They lost everything, so right now they’re just staying in a motel and then they come out here during the day to be with all of us.”

Cleanup is the first priority for the Dishman’s. However, Tommy and Michelle say they plan to eventually demolish what is left of the home which was declared a total loss due to the fire.

“I’ve got memories, my dad’s got memories and it’s devastating,” Tommy said.

‘Deteriorating artifacts’ cause bomb scare at northeast Kansas museum

The family is now in talks with a modular home company to replace the house as soon as they can. You can help out the Dishman’s by checking out their GoFundMe online for making donations.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.