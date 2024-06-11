'Lost complete faith': Oceanway Chick-fil-A gets City Council approval despite community outcry

Chick-fil-A has clearance to construct its newest Jacksonville location in Oceanway despite hundreds of resident objections and more than six months of debate over the impact the drive-thru will have on traffic in the neighborhood.

In a 12-7 vote Tuesday, City Council approved a site plan for the restaurant that residents say will block the entrance to the North Creek neighborhood. Reggie Gaffney Jr., the council member for the area, has asked his colleagues to vote against the plan for months.

“Let’s be real, Chick-fil-A hasn’t given us anything, and by us, I mean the community,” Gaffney, Jr. told the Land Use and Zoning Committee last week. “...Everything I have seen this committee do up here and the city of Jacksonville is to appease Chick-fil-A. Nobody has taken time out to look at the community’s best interests.”

Gaffney successfully brought forward a floor amendment to require a number of changes to the outside of the structure to minimize harm to the neighborhood, including the installation of a traffic light at the corner of Duval Station Road and Bradley Cove Road.

The residents and Chick-Fil-A agreed to the changes, but the neighbors still did not believe they rectified the issue.

“It was important to get [the traffic light] in the amendment because we’ve lost complete faith and trust in our city,” Christine Brundage, a 12-year North Creek resident, told the Times-Union. “...It was a protection against complete infringement. It doesn't help the fact that we believe still that the 2045 Comprehensive Plan explicitly prevents … driving commercial traffic through residential neighborhoods.”

Brundage said community members in attendance plan to regroup and continue pressing the city for answers about why the departments and involved council members voted for the project despite their concerns.

Site was previously zoned for a McDonald’s

The land parcel where the Chick-fil-A will be located is adjacent to Duval Station Road, Bradley Cove Road and Lady Lake Road. Before Chick-fil-A leased the land, a previous City Council zoned the 1.39 acres for a McDonald’s with an entrance on Duval Station Road.

But, the Chick-fil-A drive-thru model differs from other fast-food chains, resulting in the request for a new site plan.

Chick-fil-A paid for a traffic study that found an entrance on Duval Station Road would cause a high flow of traffic, while an entrance on Lady Lake Road — a residential entrance to the North Creek subdivision — would allow the parking lot to hold the traffic instead of spilling onto the road.

Residents have strongly opposed this approach, saying it will negatively impact their ability to enter and exit their neighborhood.

“The citizens should be appalled by this vote today,” Brundage said.

Gaffney supported an amendment to place an entrance on Duval Station Road regardless of the traffic study, but it failed in committee.

If Chick-fil-A could find a way to meet the residents halfway, Gaffney said he would support the plan.

“Chick-fil-A I thought, and I hate to say this, was the epitome of customer service and haven’t really worked with the community,” Gaffney, Jr. said Tuesday. “It’s been disheartening at times.”

Council members Mike Gay, Matt Carlucci, Tyrona Clark-Murray and Jimmy Peluso spoke against the bill, citing the neighborhood opposition and the will of the area’s council member. Michael Boylan and Ju’Coby Pittman also voted against it.

Debate over the bill would have continued, but Council member Rory Diamond successfully called to question, meaning all conversation stopped despite having other council members in the queue to speak.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Oceanway Chick fil A gets Jacksonville City Council approval