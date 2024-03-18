Lost car keys prove a lucky sign for Maryland lottery player. ‘Celebrated by dancing’

A Maryland man has played lottery games for “more than 40 years.”

During those past four decades, he has typically played the same set of numbers: his license plate number, Maryland Lottery said in a March 18 news release.

Recently, lottery officials said the Waldorf man lost his car keys, only to find them “near the front of his truck.”

The man took this as a sign to buy a lottery ticket, officials said.

He, of course, played his license plate number.

The man bought a Pick 5 ticket, placing “a $1 straight bet on the numbers,” lottery officials said.

While he’s never won more than $10,000 playing lottery games in the past, this time, he won big, lottery officials said.

“I thought I was being pranked or misreading the numbers,” the man told lottery officials he thought upon learning of his $50,000 win that caused him to fall to his knees.

In disbelief, lottery officials said he asked his daughter to come over to check his ticket.

“When she did, they celebrated by dancing and drinking a few beers,” lottery officials said.

The man said he plans to spend his winnings on bills and “some much needed home renovations.”

Waldorf is about a 60-mile drive southwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

