‘You’re losing all credibility’: Prison fears get real as judge hits Trump team with ‘bench slap’

MSNBC
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial in New York told Trump’s lawyer he is “losing all credibility.” MSNBC’s Katie Phang reports and is joined by former attorney Joyce Vance and former SDNY attorney Maya Wiley to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)