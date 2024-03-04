'Losers are never graceful': Biden predicts Trump won't concede 2024 election

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 1, 2024, to travel to Camp David, Md., for the weekend.

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden predicted Donald Trump, the frontrunner to secure the Republican nomination, would again seek to overturn the election if he loses in November.

Biden made the forecast in a rare interview with the New Yorker, saying he believes Trump − just like he did in 2020 − won't concede if Biden beats him.

“Losers who are losers are never graceful,” Biden told the New Yorker. “I just think that he’ll do anything to try to win. If − and when − I win, I think he’ll contest it. No matter what the result is."

Biden is trailing Trump, the former president, in most national polls including a A New York Times/Siena College poll Saturday that found Trump ahead 48%-43% among registered voters.

In the same New Yorker article, Mike Donilon, a top Biden adviser, argues the preservation of democracy will emerge as the defining issue of the campaign as the election draws nearer.

By November, Donilon predicted, “the focus will become overwhelming on democracy. I think the biggest images in people’s minds are going to be of January 6th.”

Trump faces federal criminal charges from Special Counsel Jack Smith for trying to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in a violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court last week said it will hear arguments on Trump's claim that presidents enjoy immunity from prosecution the week of April 22.

Despite the pending criminal case, Trump has doubled down on debunked claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election and is already making unsubstantiated claims of cheating in the 2024 election. Trump told supporters in Greensboro, North Carolina over the weekend that Republicans must have a massive turnout in November "so it is too big to rig."

