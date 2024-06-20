Los Feliz pharmacy targeted by burglary crew using electric saw

Surveillance video captured a burglary crew brazenly using an electric saw while attempting to smash their way into a pharmacy in Los Feliz.

Early Wednesday morning, three suspects approached R&D Pharmacy located on Franklin Avenue at around 4 a.m.

They were seen using an electric saw and a crowbar to shatter the store’s glass entrance before sawing into the metal gate behind it.

The pharmacy’s owner, Roselyn Roque, said this was the second time her pharmacy had been targeted in just three weeks.

Despite diligently locking up her store every night and protecting it with steel gates, an alarm system, motion detectors, chains and padlocks, she said the suspects don’t appear to be deterred from returning.

As a pharmacist, Roque said she unfortunately also knows what the thieves are after.

“Opiates and stimulants,” she said.”They have really high value on the streets.”

Her pharmacy has been targeted a total of three times over the past two years. Roque believes the suspects are the same people who have attempted to burglarize the shop in the past.

During Wednesday’s incident, the suspects’ getaway car was captured clearly on security cameras.

“There’s three of them again, but they’re using two different cars,” Roque said. “We were able to identify the plate. They’re backing up with the plates on camera. Maybe they don’t care about [being caught] anymore.”

In all three attempted burglaries, however, the suspects were scared away by blaring security alarms and fled before stealing anything inside.

Roque is very worried about her safety while operating the store.

“I’m scared that they might come back and I’m here,” she said.

Despite no merchandise being lost, Roque said the burglary crew still managed to leave a trail of destruction behind including breaking her security gate and front windows, which will be expensive to replace.

“I’m kind of on my own,” she said. “I’ll have to do the best I can.”

Roque said she remains concerned because the suspects are still at large. She said Los Angeles police asked whether she would be pressing charges if the suspects were caught.

“I said, ‘Of course,’” Roque recalled. “If I can help another small business like mine to not go through something like this, then I’m going to do my part and keep [the suspects] off the streets.”

Anyone with information on the attempted burglary can call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

