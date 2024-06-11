Los Angeles woman killed, driver sought after hit-and-run crash near El Mirage

Investigators are looking for a driver who ran away from the scene of a crash that left a 35-year-old Los Angeles woman dead near El Mirage late Sunday, officials said.

Marisa Franco died in the 10:30 p.m. collision along a dirt road near Avenue J and 255th Street East, in an unincorporated county area south of El Mirage, according to California Highway Patrol officials and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner records.

She was a passenger in a 1997 Toyota Corolla that was headed south along a dirt road, just east of 255th Street East, prior to the crash, the CHP said in a written statement.

California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Office logo.

"For reasons still under investigation," a 2016 Hyundai Tuscon SUV traveling east on another dirt road collided with the Toyota, according to the statement.

The driver of the Hyundai ran from the wreck and was not found. No suspect description was available.

Paramedics pronounced Franco dead at the scene, according to CHP and coroner's officials. She had not been wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Toyota, described as a 33-year-old Los Angeles man, was treated for minor injuries, CHP officials said. He had been wearing a seat belt.

Officers noted that the ignition of the Hyndai appeared to have been tampered with, prompting suspicion that the SUV may have been recently stolen, but not yet reported to law enforcement, according to CHP logs.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the CHP's Antelope Valley Office at (661) 948-8541, or the CHP's Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at (323) 259-3200.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Woman killed in hit-and-run near El Mirage, driver sought