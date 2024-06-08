Los Angeles store cashes in after lottery player hits multi-million dollar jackpot

Back in December, Adrian Mac purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket from a small store in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Days later, he became a multi-millionaire after he took home a cool $23 million from hitting the game’s jackpot.

Mac’s win didn’t only benefit his wallet, however, but it also netted a prize for the store he purchased the ticket from.

Ven Lem, owner of Copacabana Market in Northridge, said he didn’t realize that his store would get a payout until others told him about it.

“Somebody saw that my store sold the winner. They called me to congratulate me,” Lem told the California Lottery.

In all, Lem received a $115,000 retailer bonus, which he intends to use to improve the store.

Lem worked on power lines for 30 years before opening the Copacabana Market about two years ago.

