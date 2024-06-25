Los Angeles was shaken by a 2.9 magnitude earthquake Monday morning. Here are some safety reminders

Downtown Los Angeles is seen from the Topanga area of Los Angeles with the Century City area in the lower right on Thursday, March 2, 2023. | Mark J. Terrill

If you’ve ever been woken up by an earthquake before, you’ll know it’s no fun.

For Utah residents, it happened a little over four years ago, when a surprise 5.7 earthquake shook Salt Lake City around 7 in the morning.

For Los Angeles residents, it was around 5 in the morning on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, what was originally reported as a 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley.

The earthquake was weak enough that no damage was recorded, though residents may have felt slight shaking in “East Los Angeles, Alhambra, Monterey Park and South Pasadena.”

The earthquake was later reported to have a magnitude of 2.9.

Where were the California earthquakes?

Within two hours Monday morning, four different earthquakes struck California, according to USA Today.

“Highland Park, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, and Cobb, which is 41.5 miles northwest from Napa Valley, each felt quakes at magnitudes of 3.2,” per USA Today.

“The earthquake recorded by Walker, located near the Nevada-California boarder, measured at a magnitude of 2.8, while the one near Idyllwild, which is 109 southeast from Los Angeles, was a 2.6.”

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries caused by the earthquake, according to Fox Weather.

How can I protect myself against an earthquake?

Earthquakes are common to California, with an estimated 30 earthquakes per day, according to NBC Los Angeles. While most of them are too small to feel, Los Angeles has a 31% chance of being struck with a 7.5 earthquake or greater.

California State University San Marcos provided some safety tips for when an earthquake occurs:

“Drop, cover and hold on.” Get underneath a strong, stable surface. If one isn’t available, sit against a wall and cover your head.

Avoid tall buildings. If glass shatters, it could get caught in the wind and cause injuries.

If the earthquake occurs when you’re in bed, stay where you are and cover your head and neck with a pillow.

Stay away from mirrors, windows, hanging objects, heavy objects and tall furniture that could fall on top of you.

Do not use an elevator when an earthquake strikes.

If outside, stay in a clear area, avoiding power lines and trees.

If inside a car or driving, move to the side of the road and stop. Do not park underneath “overhead hazards.”

There are certain safety measures to remember when an earthquake stops. CSUSM says first to check those around you for injuries or trauma. If someone has been injured, administer first aid. Do not move a severely injured individual unless there is “immediate danger.”

Additionally, observe whether there are dangerous conditions. If there are fires or broken power lines, get to safety. Turn off the gas if something smells off. “Inspect your home for damage” and if there is a small fire inside, put it out immediately.

The American Red Cross also advises people to prepare for earthquakes by keeping an emergency kit on hand and knowing first-aid skills, such as CPR. Keep supplies such as food, water and medicine organized in a kit you can grab.

Per the American Red Cross, “Store sturdy shoes to protect your feet from glass, one of the most common earthquake injuries. Also include a flashlight, glasses, a dust mask, and a whistle.”

Consider having your personal financial or medical records backed up. Make hard copies so you can access them in case of an emergency.

“After the shaking stops, experts encourage you to stay calm and be prepared for after-shocks,” per NBC Los Angeles.