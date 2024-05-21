Los Angeles police arrest 11 in retail theft blitz

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 11 people downtown during a retail theft blitz.

Authorities say the arrests came on May 19. As part of the operation, officers worked with retailers at the FIGat7th shopping plaza and saturated the area with personnel to catch thieves.

LAPD was able to recover merchandise that the thieves were attempting to steal, including shoes, slippers, and a baseball cap.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 11 people in an organized retail theft operation. LAPD shared images of the merchandise recovered on May 20, 2024. (LAPD)

The 11 people arrested have been identified as:

19-year-old Nicole Allman-Dean

20-year-old Breajanika Johnson

20-year-old Serlo Allyene

21-year-old Nanely Esquivel

24-year-old Parris Gregory

28-year-old Donald Gregory

33-year-old Ailena Vargas

34-year-old Ted Newman

37-year-old Gabriel Simmons

47-year-old Ebony Holt

57-year-old Jerry Ivory

Because of the Los Angeles County Misdemeanor Schedule, several of the suspects were cited and released, while the remaining suspects are being held because they had outstanding warrants.

Organized retail theft has been a major issue for businesses in L.A. County, with 200 cases filed last year.

Retail crime has also been rising across the state. California Democrats are hoping to keep progressive policies when it comes to organized theft from businesses while also seeking to combat the issue throughout the state.

