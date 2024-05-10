Los Angeles homeowner startled to find mountain lion staring at her
A woman in Woodland Hills whose German Shepherds began running around a tree in her backyard Thursday found a mountain lion watching them from above.
Homeowner Corinna Bubenheim said she first spotted the mountain lion in her avocado tree near Woodlake Avenue and Mariano Street around 2 p.m.
Bubenheim said she thought her dogs were “just making a big fuss about a squirrel … and then I saw the big paws and its fur.”
Los Angeles Animal Services officers were sent to warn other residents and remained in the area as a precaution.
The lion eventually climbed down the tree and escaped to a wash behind the home.
Bubenheim said mountain lions are not a usual sight in the neighborhood.
