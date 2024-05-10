Los Angeles homeowner startled to find mountain lion staring at her

A woman in Woodland Hills whose German Shepherds began running around a tree in her backyard Thursday found a mountain lion watching them from above.

Homeowner Corinna Bubenheim said she first spotted the mountain lion in her avocado tree near Woodlake Avenue and Mariano Street around 2 p.m.

Bubenheim said she thought her dogs were “just making a big fuss about a squirrel … and then I saw the big paws and its fur.”

A mountain lion is spotted in a tree outside a Woodland Hills home on May 9, 2024. (RMG News)

Animal Services responds to a mountain lion sighting in Woodland Hills on May 9, 2024. (RMG News)

Los Angeles Animal Services officers were sent to warn other residents and remained in the area as a precaution.

The lion eventually climbed down the tree and escaped to a wash behind the home.

Bubenheim said mountain lions are not a usual sight in the neighborhood.

