Los Angeles domestic violence suspect found dead by police after standoff

An armed man accused of domestic violence was found dead following a lengthy standoff with Los Angeles Police on Thursday, the department confirmed.

Officers responded to a reported battery domestic violence situation around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5700 block of Etiwanda Avenue, authorities say. The victim told arriving officers that her husband, 45-year-old Marlon Jimenez, had a history of domestic violence and that he was responsible for visible injuries on her body.

Jimenez was located in a bedroom inside the apartment. Officers directed him to step out of the room and into the hallway. When he complied, an officer firmly grabbed his arm and escorted him into the hallway, police said.

Child dies after incident at Orange County water park

In the hallway police told Jimenez that he was going to be detained as the alleged domestic violence incident was investigated. That agitated Jimenez, authorities said, and he eventually retreated back to the bedroom and reached for the waistband of his pants, claiming he had a knife.

Jimenez then barricaded himself in the bedroom, police said. SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were then called to the scene.

After several hours, SWAT officers eventually entered the bedroom and found Jimenez faced down on the floor underneath a mattress. He had a ligature tied around his neck, according to authorities.

Police found a loaded 9mm handgun next to him on the ground. The registered firearm had previously been reported as stolen, police said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.