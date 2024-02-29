Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani reveals he is married

Baseball’s biggest star has been taken off the free agent market again.

Shohei Ohtani, who signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December, announced in an Instagram post on Feb. 29 that he has gotten married.

“To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make: Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married,” he captioned a post accompanying a message written in Japanese.

“I am excited for what is come and thank you for your support.”

The post also appears to feature his dog, Dekopin, in the bottom right corner.

Ohtani wrote in Japanese that the media should avoid “conducting unauthorized interviews,” reports The Associated Press.

“We hope the two of us — and one animal — will work together,” he also wrote, alluding to Dekopin.

He said he would reveal more information in an upcoming interview, per AP.

Shohei Ohtani (Mary DeCicco / MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Ohtani, who is notoriously tight-lipped about his private life, did not reveal who his wife is. He is currently in Arizona with the Dodgers for spring training before the team opens its season in Seoul, South Korea, with a two-game series against the San Diego Padres on March 20 and 21.

Ohtani, 29, is a two-way phenom, serving as a pitcher and a hitter, although he will not pitch this coming season after he underwent surgery following an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow last season.

He had played his entire major league career with the Los Angeles Angels prior to signing with the Dodgers, winning American League Rookie of the Year in 2018 and AL MVP in 2021 and 2023.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com