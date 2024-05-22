Los Angeles County animal shelters in crisis from overcrowding

Animal shelters in Los Angeles are facing a crisis from overcrowding as hundreds of animals are stuck in cramped conditions while waiting to be adopted.

The East Valley Animal Shelter in Van Nuys is one of six L.A. County shelters that are operating at over double its capacity — at around 211% full.

The issue has left shelter workers feeling overwhelmed and helpless.

“The crisis is worse than ever,” said Shira Scott Astrof, CEO of The Animal Rescue Mission, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing homeless or abused animals. “L.A. city shelters are still absolutely deplorable. They are overcrowded and the dogs are suffering. There are two or three dogs in a kennel meant for one. There are crates lining the hallways.”

Astof blamed the ongoing troubles on city administrators, saying they’re not creating effective solutions to prevent overcrowding.

One issue Astrof pointed to is the amount of animals reportedly being released for adoption without being spayed and neutered.

Animal shelters in Los Angeles are facing a crisis from overcrowding as animals remain stuck in cramped conditions while waiting to be adopted. (KTLA)

She also points to increasing veterinary costs and backyard animal breeders not being effectively punished as exacerbating the crisis.

“Unfortunately, we’re having to kill a lot of dogs for space and I think if people knew that, it would encourage them to create these solutions,” Astrof said.

In 2024, the city of Los Angeles will spend nearly $32 million on animal services with about 90% of those funds allocated towards employee salaries.

Astrof recently spoke to city councilmembers to voice her concerns about the budget being slashed by $3 million, especially when shelters are struggling at full capacity.

“You walk in and these dogs are screaming,” she said. “They’re suffering and their cages are just covered in feces and the fountains still don’t work. It’s just so sad. We live in L.A.. It doesn’t have to be like this. These animals deserve so much better.”

KTLA reached out to L.A. Animal Services for comment on the situation and has yet to hear back.

Those looking to add a furry friend to their family can help clear the shelters with a free adoption event taking place across L.A. city shelters on June 1. More information can be found here.

