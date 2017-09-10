Lorry-stopping 'super stinger' spiked net unveiled to protect crowds against terror attacks

Met Police used the device, called Talon, on Whitehall for the Naval Associations Parade - JULIAN SIMMONDS

A spiked net designed to stop a terrorist lorry attack in its tracks has been unveiled by Scotland Yard to protect large public gatherings in the capital.

The heavy net bristling with tungsten steel spikes can stop and trap a vehicle weighing up to 17-tons and was used for the first time to protect the Naval Associations Parade in Central London.

The Met Police said the device could be laid out in less than a minute and halts even heavy vehicles by puncturing their front tyres and then becoming entangled in their wheels.

The device can entangle and stop a 17-ton lorry

Protecting crowds from the prospect of a ramming attack has become a police priority after Islamist jihadists have used vehicles to plough into pedestrians in a string of atrocities in Britain and on the Continent.

The device, known as Talon, was laid out on Whitehall on Sunday morning as hundreds of Royal Navy sailors and veterans paraded in front of the Cenotaph.

The device was used for the first time to protect a Naval Associations Parade

A spokeswoman for the Met Police said: “The system is also designed to ensure that the vehicle skids in a straight line, significantly reducing risk to crowds and producing a well controlled stop after which officers can engage with the driver.

“When the equipment is deployed, signs are placed in front and behind the net site advising both road users and pedestrians that there are spikes on the road and to follow instructions provided by officers.”

She said the device “is likely to become a familiar sight at events that attract large crowds in London”.

Both Islamic State and al-Qaeda have called on their followers to carry out vehicle ramming attacks.

Hundreds of sailors and veterans paraded at the Cenotaph in central London to honour modern Naval heroes