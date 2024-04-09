Lorry blaze leads to long queues in city

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze was "accidental" [Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service]

A lorry trailer that caught fire caused damage to the road surface and led to standstill traffic.

The blaze happened on the A1139 Fletton Parkway near Hampton, Peterborough, on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe and Ramsey were called to put out the flames.

The cause of the blaze was "accidental" and no-one was hurt, the fire service said.

