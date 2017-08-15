Lori Loughlin's Daughters All Grown Up and Look Exactly Like Their Mom

From Woman's Day

Aunt Becky might have identical twin boys in Full House, but in real life, Lori Loughlin has two girls who look identical to her. The Fuller House actress, 53, often brings her daughters along to red carpet events, and this year's Teen Choice Awards was no exception.

We couldn't help but notice how much Isabella Rose (18), left in the top photo, and Olivia Jade (17), right, resemble their gorgeous mom.

The teens, who served as the "official Surfboard Girls" and handed out awards at the event, are growing up fast.

It seems like just yesterday they were this little:

Here they are at the American Idol Grand Finale in 2010.

Isabella and Olivia's father is Mossimo Giannulli, who also has a son, Gianni, from a previous relationship.

Talk about a full house! And if you're wondering: Yes, they do sometimes watch their mom's shows as a family. But, the girls explain in a Q&A on Olivia's YouTube channel, where she also posts makeup tutorials, "It's not like a thing where we're like: Ok. Sunday night. Everybody sit down. Full House. Let's get popcorn and let's watch our mom make out with John Stamos. Like no. No."

