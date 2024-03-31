Canterbury Cathedral reads Lord’s Prayer in Urdu and Swahili during Easter service

Canterbury Cathedral’s Easter Sunday services saw the Lord’s Prayer read in Urdu and Swahili to reflect the “very international” congregation.

At the 10am service shown on the BBC, The Very Rev Dr David Monteith, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, invited each member of the congregation to say the Lord’s Prayer in their own language, while it was led in Urdu on the microphone by a member from Pakistan. The subtitles on the screen were in English.

At an earlier service, aired on Radio 4, the prayer was led in Swahili.

The Dean said: “We invite congregations to say the Lord’s Prayer in their own first language at most of our communion services.

“We are aware that our congregations are very international and reflect the worldwide Anglican Communion.

“From time to time, we invite someone to lead in their preferred language of prayer – today it’s in Congo Swahili as he was ordained in Zaire, and by a member of the Community of St Anselm from Pakistan.

“This practice happens in many church services today along with music and songs in different languages too.”

It is not known if this is the first time that the Easter Sunday service at Canterbury Cathedral read the Lord’s Prayer in a language other than English. The BBC, which has long broadcasted the service, said it was not an editorial decision made by the BBC.

The Lord’s Prayer derives from when Jesus’s disciples asked him how they should pray and begins: “Our Father, which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy Name”.

Rev Wendy Dalrymple, the head of worship and events at the cathedral, said: “As a place of worship where people visit from all over the world, every Sunday we invite the congregation to pray in whichever language is their own.

“On special occasions, we ask someone to lead this from the microphone.”

Shortly after the Lord’s Prayer was said, the Most Rev Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, used his Easter sermon at the cathedral to condemn “the evil of people smugglers” in the wake of a row over the Clapham chemical attacker being granted asylum.

The Archbishop has been struggling to unite the Anglican Communion because of the row on same-sex blessings.

The conservative Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA), which represents churches on every continent and the majority of Anglicans worldwide, has previously said that they fully expect the organisation to “formally disassociate” from both the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Church of England.

Their warning came after the General Synod, the Church’s lawmaking body, last year voted in favour of offering blessings to lesbian and gay couples who have already been married or had a civil partnership.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is also struggling to bring the Church together over issues of race, as well as sexuality. Last week, he condemned the Church for advertising for a “deconstructing whiteness officer”.

It comes after Church leaders were forced to defend the appointment of “racial justice enablers” whose mandate is to address “white fragility”. Several Church of England dioceses faced backlash after appointing individuals or teams to address racial inequality in their regions amid concerns they would alienate ordinary worshippers.

