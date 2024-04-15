Lord Cameron urges Israel to be 'smart' and not escalate tensions with Iran

Lord Cameron on Monday urged Israel to be “smart” and “tough” by not escalating the conflict with Iran, which he said had suffered a “double defeat” in the tense region.

The Foreign Secretary was asked whether he agreed with President Joe Biden who reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “take the win” after a weekend attack on Israel was foiled by Israel’s missile defence and allied support, including RAF jets.

“I think that's right,” Lord Cameron told Times Radio. “And so they should, as President Biden has said to them, as it were, take the win and then move on to focus on how to eradicate Hamas in Gaza and how to get those hostages free.”

The Iranian attack comprised 110 ballistic missiles, 36 cruise missiles and 185 drones, Lord Cameron said, and 99% were said to have been shot down.

RAF jets shot down some of the drones and “backfilled” for US planes operating over Iraq and Syria. The minister said: “I think we should pay testament to the bravery of those pilots and the skills of those pilots for the work that they did.”

The unprecedented direct attack by Iran came after the April 1 killing of seven Iranian military commanders in a strike on its embassy in Syria, which was blamed on Israel.

“But I think we're very anxious to avoid escalation and to say to our friends in Israel, it's a time to think with head as well as heart and in many ways this is a double defeat for Iran,” the Foreign Secretary said.

“Not only was their attack an almost total failure, but also the rest of the world can now see what a malign influence they are in the region, and understand their true nature,” he added. “And so I think it is right for Israel not to escalate. But obviously they are a sovereign, independent country, and they'll make their own decisions.”

The Foreign Secretary also said: “Israeli people this morning are thinking ‘we’ve suffered this massive attack. Of course, we want our government to respond’.

“And that’s why I think we have to be sensitive in the way we put this, but to say ‘look, you have had a win because the Iran attack was such a failure and the smart thing to do as well as the tough thing to do now is actually not to escalate’.”

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Lord Cameron added: “We’re living in a very dangerous world. We know that because of what's happening in Ukraine, what's happening in the Middle East and elsewhere, and what Iran did was a very, very dangerous act in an already dangerous world.”

The White House has reportedly ruled out US support for any Israeli escalation. Pressed on whether Britain would take part in any retaliation by Israel, the Foreign Secretary stressed “we don’t think escalatory action should take part”.

French President Emmanuel Macron also on Monday urged Israel to show restraint in any response.

"We are all worried about a possible escalation," Macron told BFM TV and RMC radio. "We will do all we can to avoid things flaring up, escalating," he said, urging Israel to aim to isolate Iran rather than escalate the situation.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday that the Middle East was “on the brink” and called for de-escalation of the conflict.

He called for maximum restraint after Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel.

"The Middle East is on the brink. The people of the region are confronting a real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict. Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate," Guterres told a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Iran’s attack on Israel marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.

The sole reported casualty of the attack was a wounded girl in southern Israel, and a missile struck an Israeli airbase, causing light damage.

The chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard called the operation successful.

Israeli hard-liners have pushed for a response, but others have suggested restraint, saying Israel should focus on strengthening budding ties with Arab partners.

Iran’s attack, dubbed a “warning shot” by one expert, has further stoked fears of the war in Gaza causing regional havoc.

But Iran maintains that it does not seek all-out war across the region. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Iran has "no intention of continuingdefensive operations" at this point unless it is attacked.

Iran stressed that it targeted Israeli facilities involved in the Damascus attack, not civilians or "economic areas."