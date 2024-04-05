Lord Cameron calls on UK to boost defence budget in response to Russian threat

Lord Cameron says Britain is recognising its responsibilities by increasing its defence budget but admits more needs to be done - Anadolu/Dursun Aydemir

The UK must boost its defence budget in response to the threat posed by Russia, Lord Cameron has said.

The Foreign Secretary said that although Britain had increased its budget in recent times faster than other Nato countries, he recognised “the need for more defence spending”.

Lord Cameron told the Daily Mail: “Between 2020 and 2025 we will have increased the defence budget by £24 billion, the largest increase since the Cold War and we have a rising defence budget.

“But as the PM, the Defence Secretary and the Chancellor have all said, we will be spending more and we recognise the need for more defence spending.”

The Foreign Secretary said that he would not give a date for when the pledged 2.5 per cent target for defence will be hit, adding that “these things should be decided round the Cabinet table in a collective and confidential way”.

He added: “But you have got a rising defence budget, you have got Britain recognising its responsibilities and a leading member of the two per cent club.”

‘Nato allies must stump up more cash’

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, said earlier this week that “we must give urgent thought once again to the Alliance’s future”, as the West faces threats from Russia, China and Iran.

He wrote in The Telegraph: “Alliance members must do more to pay their way. US taxpayers are not wrong to expect Nato allies to stump up more cash.”

He said that the bloc must “look beyond” the 2 per cent Nato target, which the UK already exceeds, adding: “We can’t afford to play Russian roulette with our future.”

Lord Cameron’s remarks come after he told allies at a Nato summit in Brussels that spending two per cent on defence, which 19 nations failed to do last year, was the “best way to prepare for the American elections in the autumn”.

The words were widely seen as a reference to a possible Donald Trump victory in the US election in November.

“Whoever the new president is, if they can see Nato is strong and growing and spending at 2 per cent plus and Sweden and Finland – highly capable countries – are members, the new president will want to invest in that success and be part of that success,” he said.

“And ditto with Ukraine. If by the end of this year Putin has lost another few hundred thousand troops, has not gained dramatic amounts of territory, has lost even more of his Black Sea fleet and you can see Russia is buckling under the strain, then a new or re-elected president will see Ukraine is an issue worth investing in,” Lord Cameron added.

NATO's 75th … a Foreign Ministers' meeting … and what needs to happen next pic.twitter.com/bvat4wu84C — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) April 4, 2024

‘Future US funding would make a huge difference’

Republicans in the US are split on the issue of aid for Ukraine and there are concerns about the future of funding to Kyiv if Mr Trump were to return to the White House.

Lord Cameron is expected to fly to Washington next week in a bid to persuade Congress to unlock $60 billion of military aid, saying that it was “on a knife edge at the moment”.

“There is a chance that could go through and that would make a huge difference.”

Currently, around 2.3 per cent of GDP is spent on defence. Three former Tory defence secretaries – Sir Michael Fallon, Sir Gavin Williamson and Ben Wallace – told the Telegraph last month that they want a three per cent election manifesto pledge.

