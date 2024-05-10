LOR hosting volunteer drive Saturday at Memorial Center

May 10—Volunteers are crucial members of society and a major effort is underway in Libby to bolster the ranks of groups and organizations.

The LOR Foundation is hosting a volunteer drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Memorial Center in Libby.

Prospective volunteers will be able to meet with local non-profit and community groups in an effort to match their skills with similar opportunities.

There will be free coffee from The Fix and pastries from local bakeries, including Amish Farm to Market, Sugar and Spice Home Bakery and Tiffany's. There will also be drawings for free gas cards from local Save-rite stations, coffee cards from The Fix and three drawings for a $100 Mother's Day boquet from Libby Floral.

At noon, Karina Hancock's Dancers will perform a Maypole dance in the lawn.

"LOR Foundation is thrilled to be planning the Libby Volunteer Recruitment Drive!" said LOR's Tabitha Viergutz. "We all know that there is a small pool of volunteers that are active within the community. The hope is that by providing information and connection at this event, individuals who are curious or interested in volunteering can find their best fit."

The organizations will include Area VI Agency on Aging, Bears 'n Stuff, Call Your Mom, CARD, CASA of Lincoln County, David Thompson SAR, Habitat for Humanity, Job Service Libby, Kootenai Country Montana, Kootenai Kiwanis, Kootenai Pets for Life, Kootenai Valley Head Start, Libby Outdoor Recreation Association, Lincoln County Victim/Witness Program, Libby Elementary School Parent Council, Libby Food Pantry, Libby Memorial Center, Libby Parks Department, Libby Revitalization, Libby Volunteer Ambulance, Libby South 40 4-H Club, Lincoln County Junior Fair, Lincoln County Senior Fair, Lincoln County Unite for Youth, Northwest Community Health Center, Rotary Club of the Kootenai Valley, Scotchman Peaks Wilderness, SLC Housing, The Farmers Market at Libby, the Heritage Museum and the Yaak Valley Forest Council.

For more information, call 406-250-5218 or email tabitha@lorfoundation.org.