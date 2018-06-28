In Lopez Obrador's hometown, Mexicans hope for 'historic' change

A man rides by the house of the parents of frontrunning presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who also lived there for a time, in the village of Tepetitan (AFP Photo/Rodrigo ARANGUA)

Tepetitán (Mexico) (AFP) - In the village of Tepetitan, in southern Mexico, people still remember Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the outgoing boy who liked to play baseball and swim in the river -- and who could become the country's next president Sunday.

Now 64 years old, the leftist candidate has a more than 20-point lead in the polls heading into Mexico's election, and is promising to bring a "radical transformation" to a country governed by the same two parties for almost a century.

Back in Tepetitan, the village of 1,400 people that he left more than 50 years ago, residents of a certain age still remember him, and speak of him in almost mythical tones.

"It would be a big source of pride to be able to say that a humble village boy who was born here became president of our country through sheer tenacity and struggle," says Herminio Camara, 61, a childhood friend.

Camara fondly recalls playing marbles with Lopez Obrador, who used to challenge him to swimming races in the Tulija river.

He was with "AMLO" in his early days in politics, too, joining him in the 1990s for a march from their native Tabasco state to Mexico City -- some 900 kilometers (550 miles) away -- to protest alleged fraud in local elections.

Camara is thrilled his old friend, who went on to be Mexico City mayor, has become the man to beat in his third presidential bid, after twice finishing as runner-up.

But "we know he doesn't have a magic wand" to end poverty, corruption and violent crime, says Camara, a retired worker for state oil company Pemex.

- Poverty, unemployment -

Maria Cruz Dominguez, a 59-year-old doctor, lives on the street where Lopez Obrador's parents and grandparents lived.

She is proud the "very healthy" local boy appears poised to become the first-ever president from Mexico's southwest, a tropical region where jobs are scarce and poverty is rife.

She shows off her collection of newspaper clippings on the politician -- some 500 pages covering his entire career.

People in Tabasco have pinned their hopes on Lopez Obrador and his coalition, led by the party he launched six years ago, Morena.

A recent poll by the newspaper El Financiero found that the coalition's candidates for governor and Congress have more than 60 percent of the vote here.

"We're the worst state in terms of employment," says Roberto Villalpando, who is running for mayor of Macuspana, the municipality where Tepetitan is located.

Eighty percent of the jobs that do exist in the area are with Pemex.

One of Lopez Obrador's key campaign pledges is to reconsider the landmark energy reform implemented by outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto, which privatized the oil sector and subjected Pemex to fierce competition from private companies.

"Andres Manuel is actually thinking about how to reactivate Pemex. And that is going to do a lot of good in Macuspana, bring a lot of jobs," says Villalpando.

- 'La Chingada' ranch -

Lopez Obrador is so popular here that street vendors in the state capital, Villahermosa, have rolled out myriad products bearing his name and image.

They include devotional candles of the kind Mexicans usually use to pray to saints.

"He's not a saint," says vendor Gloria Ruiz, 47.

"They're to give him positive energy, mystical help."

Dangerous ground, perhaps, for a candidate whose critics deride him as a would-be "tropical messiah." But in this region there are few Lopez Obrador critics to be found.

Other fans have made a Lopez Obrador wine, whose label carries a not-so-subtle political message: "AMLO: 2018-2024" -- the years he would govern if he wins.

At this point, it would be a surprise if he did not. But should he lose the race, Lopez Obrador has vowed to "go to Hell" -- a rough translation of the name of his ranch in neighboring Chiapas state, "La Chingada."

Located in Palenque, the ranch sits behind a modest black door just off the main road.

"There's nothing ostentatious about the house. Very simple furniture. If he becomes president maybe he should try to fix it up a bit," says Luz Rodriguez, 73, who has been Lopez Obrador's neighbor for 25 years.

She would love to see him more often, she says. But she is pretty sure he won't be packing his backs for La Chingada anytime soon.