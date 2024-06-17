Loop 101 closures to begin Monday night for utility services

Loop 101 will be closed overnight in both directions between Tatum Boulevard and 64th Street for utility services, starting Monday night and ending Friday morning according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT also said the westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Hayden and Scottsdale Road and the northbound State Route 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 will be closed. These closures will take place from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., officials said.

Drivers should expect longer travel times and should plan to use detour routes during these times. They suggested using southbound Cave Creek or Scottsdale roads to Bell Road to avoid the closures.

For more updates on highway closures and conditions, visit AZ 511.

Annie Goodykoontz is a reporter for The Arizona Republic. You can reach her at AGoodykoontz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Overnight closures on Loop 101 to begin Monday night