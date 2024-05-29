Looming showers, thunderstorms to disrupt streak of pleasant, quiet days in Kansas City

The Kansas City area will see another quiet, pleasant day on Wednesday, but a change in weather threatens to bring rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be sunny and afternoon temperatures will climb to around 79 degrees, which is normal, the weather service said. Typically, the temperature in Kansas City at this time of year reaches a high of 80 degrees. The humidity will also be low.

An isolated shower may sneak across east-central Kansas in the afternoon, but the chance is meager, under 15%, the weather service said.

Mostly sunny weather is expected for the first part of Thursday as temperatures climb to around 80 degrees. However, a change in weather is coming as clouds move in during the afternoon, according to the weather service.

Two opportunities for rain

No severe weather is expected through the weekend, but there will be primarily two windows of opportunity for rain during that period.

The first will be late Thursday into Friday and the second Monday, according to the weather service.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the Kansas City forecast area Thursday night into Friday.

Areas of eastern Kansas into western Missouri, including the Kansas City area, have the best chances for heavy rainfall, according to the weather service. Areas east of Kansas City have a lesser chance of heavy rains.

Abundant cloud clover and lingering chances for rain on Friday will keep temperatures slightly cooler than usual, reaching only into the mid-70s, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The weather service expects rainfall totals through Saturday to be between a half and one inch in Kansas City, two to three inches in parts of eastern Kansas, and less than a half inch in areas east of Kansas City.

Skies are expected to slowly clear for the weekend, becoming partly sunny on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday. Temperatures will rebound into the 80s as well.