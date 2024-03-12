Looking for work in Stanislaus County? These California state jobs pay up to $14,000 a month

Are you looking for job opportunities in Stanislaus County?

The state of California is hiring for positions in the California Natural Resources Agency, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and more.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.

Many of the following jobs have specific requirements,which are linked below.

Sift through some of the latest state jobs available in Stanislaus County on the CalCareers website, as of Monday:

Utilities engineer | Permanent, full-time

Department: California Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety

Salary: $6,175 to $11,567 per month

The utilities engineer is responsible for helping create and implement policies for electrical companies to reduce wildfires by moving circuits underground.

This is a statewide recruitment, the CalCareers website says.

The position will be remote-centered. However, the engineer must live in California to report to the nearest headquarters office as needed.

The application period closes on March 26.

Communications operator | Permanent, full-time

Department: California Department Forestry and Fire Protection

Salary: $4,090 to $6,373 per month

The communications operator is responsible for responding to emergency calls, dispatching emergency units, coordinating responses and accessing law enforcement databases.

Applicants must pass a background check and medical clearance, the CalCareers website says.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Broadband caseworker policy analyst | Permanent, full-time

Department: California Public Utilities Commission

Salary: $6,851 to $8,572 per month

The broadband caseworker policy analyst will assist communities with internet programs through basic technical, policy and economic analysis.

This is a home-based, remote position, the CalCareers website says. However, the analyst must live in California to report to the nearest headquarters office as needed.

The application period closes on March 27.

Firefighter I | Non-tenured, full-time

Department: Forestry and Fire Protection

Salary: $3,672 to $4,643 per month

The firefighter is responsible for strenuous tasks involved in a fire crew, including equipment maintenance, repairs, assisting in building and ground work.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Senior utilities Engineer | permanent, full-time

Department: Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety

Salary: $10,886 to $13,625 per month





The senior utilities engineer is responsible for leading efforts to create policies to minimize wildfires by moving circuits underground and supervising the implementation of the policies.

This is a statewide recruitment, the CalCareers website says.

The position will be remote-centered. However, the engineer must live in California to report to the nearest headquarters office as needed.

The application period closes on Thursday.

Public utilities regulatory analyst V | Permanent, full-time

Department: Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety

Salary: $9,078 to $11,362 per month

The public utilities regulatory analyst is responsible for wildfire-related projects, leading a team to assess electrical companies’ wildfire mitigation plans, create guidelines and advance tasks in the Electric Safety Policy Division.

This is a statewide recruitment, the CalCareers website says. The position will be remote-centered.

However, the analyst must live in California to report to the nearest headquarters office as needed.

The application closes on March 18.

