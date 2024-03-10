Looking Out: What the rules about making, breaking rules?

There are three kinds of people in the world.

Rule Makers.

Rule Takers.

Rule Breakers.

Personally, I have great respect for the people who make good rules. Take for example rules to protect our precious Planet Earth. Rules to protect the health of children in Florida.

Jim Whitehouse

Rule Takers are also terrific. People who never jaywalk or throw litter on the ground are to be appreciated.

Car companies that never create TV ads showing one of their vehicles going too fast, wasting fuel or tearing up the environment.

Oh! Wait! That is a bad example because there is no such car company.

Then there are the Rule Breakers. I think we can all agree that there is no room in society for people who go around smashing rules as if they are deer flies.

There are, naturally, exceptions to all three categories. The first is easy, and that is that no respect should be given to people who make bad rules. I mean, really! Who created the rule that the bags inside cereal boxes should be made of mystery materials created by alien invaders? Materials that cannot be torn, cut, punctured or opened with anything less than plastique explosives or safe-cracking tools? And who made the rule that these same materials cannot be used to manufacture the appliances that wear out too soon? Who knows? But they deserve no respect.

Let’s next look at the Rule Takers. Are their bronze effigies all entitled to be enthroned on granite pedestals in the center of our public parks? No. If everyone adhered literally to every rule, jazz would never have been invented. The great movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” would never have been made. The good people of Pisa would not enjoy tourist dollars. Chicago’s sewage would flow into Lake Michigan instead of going to New Orleans. If nobody ever threw a cigarette butt or one of those little slingshot-shaped dental floss picks on the pavement in a parking lot, how would we ever learn to make disgusted faces?

That brings us to the third category, which is the opposite of Rule Takers.

Rule Breakers.

Remember a few paragraphs ago when I said the we can agree that there is no room in society for people who go around smashing rules as if they are deer flies? I’m willing to bet that there are Rule Makers who have made laws prohibiting the wanton smashing of deer flies.

A penal colony on a remote island should be created for those people, an island where deer flies would thrive.

What about jaywalking. Is every rule against jaywalking a good rule? It depends on how long the cotton-picking Walk/Don’t Walk lights stay red and whether you are referring to me or to all the other people in the world.

Yes. I admit it. I break rules on very, very rare occasions. (Just in case you are curious, I made up the rule that defines what “very, very rare” means.)

Take for example my older sister Susie’s rule when we were kids. Every night, she walked the three blocks to the church to play hymns on the carillon that rang out over our little town. In the winter, our dad insisted I accompany her to prevent hugger muggers from attacking her, even though no hugger muggers were known to frequent the church.

I’d sit there on the organ bench next to her as she played “Holy, Holy, Holy.” She quickly made a rule — Jim is NOT to touch the keyboard.

I ask you — were the townspeople better off each evening sleepily listening to hymns, or better off when they actually came suddenly to attention as I smacked the keyboard with both open palms?

— Jim Whitehouse lives in Albion.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Looking Out: What the rules about making, breaking rules?