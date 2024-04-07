Looking for a place to watch the eclipse? Here are five public events in the metro-east

Looking to enjoy Monday’s solar eclipse with others? Events are being held around the region. Here’s a sampling of five in our area:

Belleville

Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Quad, with refreshments and music. Free with SWIC ID card.

Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 Greenmount Road, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with refreshments, live music, and other activities. Eclipse solar viewing glasses available while supplies last. Fees charged for some events.

East St. Louis

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Learning Resource Center, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the green space between Buildings B and D at the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus. U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón’s poem, “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa,” will be read during the moon watch. Refreshments will be provided. Eclipse glasses will be distributed while supplies last. Free to the public.

Collinsville

Herald Square, 115 E. Clay St., 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., with entertainment, displays, refreshments, and more. Viewing glasses will be distributed while supplies last.

Red Bud

Lincoln Park, 691 W South 4th St, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with music. Bring your own lawn chair and snacks. Limited number of glasses available.