Looking to November, Cacace touts experience, credentials for district attorney race

Susan Cacace, fresh off her victory in the Democratic primary for Westchester district attorney, is looking ahead to the general election in November, where she will be facing off against Republican John Sarcone.

"It goes back to experience, and my triad of experience that I don't believe the Republican has," she said in a brief interview Wednesday. "My platform will remain consistent. It always has. Because I think that is what is best for Westchester going forward."

Given Westchester's significant Democratic registration advantage, Cacace is the heavy favorite to win in the fall. However, her Democratic primary rival, William Wagstaff III, has already earned the nomination of the Working Families Party. Should he remain on Working Families line on November's ballot, that could open up the possibility of a three-way ticket.

Susan Cacace speaks to her supporters after winning the Democratic Primary for Westchester County District Attorney. Cacace held her party at Underhills Crossing in Bronxville on Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024.

Wagstaff has not yet indicated what he will do come the general election. In a statement, he said he was “energized” by the support he received for his “vision for a reimagined criminal legal system” and was proud to have run a positive campaign that recommended “tangible policies”.

"I am disappointed, but not disheartened, by the results,” he said in a statement. “I ran because I thought presenting a different way of thinking about public safety was important. The status quo has failed to provide our citizens the measure of safety and justice they deserve.”

The deadline to withdraw from the Working Families nomination is July 5.

Cacace indicated that one of her top priorities, should she win the general election, would be to put more resources into the units handling sex offenses and hate crimes. Another priority would be to ensure that the DA's office has an adequate level of staffing to fulfill its prosecutorial mandate, given significant turnover at the office in recent years.

She also said she would direct prosecutorial resources towards the conviction review unit, which was revitalized by the current DA, Mimi Rocah, who has endorsed her.

"I'm going to continue with it. I believe it works," Cacace said. "It was a great idea and implementation of Mimi Rocah. I'm going to continue with that."

She said she does have plans to bring in people from her orbit and campaign into the DA's office, but would not discuss individual names.

As far as any potential hiccups in a possible three-way general election race, Cacace does not have any qualms.

"You know, I think the the numbers in the primary were strong," she said. "I think they're going to remain strong."

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Susan Cacace touts experience for Westchester NY district attorney race