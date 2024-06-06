Looking to move Edgewater to natural gas, Alliant says it's still 'fully committed' to cleaner energy goals

A view of the Edgewater Power Plant as seen Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Sheboygan, Wis. Alliant Energy said it will be closing the coal-generating facility on the shores of Lake Michigan by the end of 2022.

SHEBOYGAN – Alliant Energy said it’s "fully committed" to clean energy as it looks to transition the Edgewater Generating Station to natural gas in the next several years.

The utility company will not shut down the coal plant by 2025, as previously planned, rather announcing in May it would file a request to convert it in 2028. This decision was motivated by Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s energy grid advancements and TC Energy’s plan to extend a gas pipeline in Wisconsin, possibly within 10 miles of the Edgewater plant.

Alliant Energy spokesperson Cindy Tomlinson said the utility company can leverage the opportunity to keep the plant open and ensure it has enough capacity to provide reliable and cost-effective service to customers.

Echoing sentiments from Alliant Energy Wisconsin President and Senior Vice President of Operations David de Leon, Tomlinson said: "It's really about pursuing that path that best bolsters that continued reliability, drives affordability and shows our ongoing commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Those are the things that we're striving for as we continue to plan and as we continue to deliver the energy that our customers need.”

This transition would help Alliant retain 350 MW of energy capacity and avoid about $60 million in customer costs through 2030 as it works on cleaner energy projects, a news release said.

Sheboygan resident Jim Van Akkeren said he can appreciate that natural gas is cheaper and cleaner than coal, but there will still be greenhouse gases emitted, especially through collecting and transporting materials through the pipelines.

“I don’t think it’s a great solution,” he said.

Van Akkeren said he’s concerned rate payers will bear the burden of costs, and there will be wasted capital put into transitioning the plant if Alliant is planning to achieve zero greenhouse gases by 2050.

City reaches deal with former staff: $230K settlement reached in Todd Wolf lawsuit against Sheboygan defendants

Tomlinson said moving to a natural gas plant doesn’t change Alliant’s plan to reach its Clean Energy Blueprint goals.

“We are still fully committed to delivering cleaner energy,” she said. “This just helps us kind of elongate our ability to cost effectively, to deliver reliable service to all of our customers. We're still on track for our clean energy vision goals.”

Alliant’s 1,000-acre Onion River Solar Project is completed and in service, and it plans to have a 99-megawatt battery energy storage system near the Edgewater plant operational in 2025. Two smaller solar farms from Alliant operate in the Sheboygan Business Center and Kohler Co. property.

A submitted panoramic drone image of the Kohler 2.25 megawatt solar field as seen, June 1, 2022, in Kohler, Wis. The plant is nestled near Interstate 43 in the village limits.

It's uncertain if or when the Edgewater plant will retire

Van Akkeren said he was a proponent of shutting down the Edgewater plant and removing the facility and smokestacks to enhance the beauty of the lakeshore.

“Coal is a horrible way for us to be getting our energy,” he said.

Alliant announced it would retire the Edgewater plant, with the first closure date expected in 2022 and then extended to 2025 as a result of supply chain concerns to keep the facility operational. The plant has one remaining generating unit, following the closure of units in 2015 and 2018.

The utility company said it is also expanding capacity of the Sheboygan Falls and Neenah gas plants.

Tomlinson said there isn’t a retirement timeline for the Edgewater plant at this point.

“The plan would be to run it on natural gas as needed, which means it will run at the frequency as it does currently on coal," she said. "But it will certainly be a really great complement to our wind and our solar and our other resources."

The natural gas transition is subject to regulatory approvals.

Have a story tip? Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Alliant Energy wants Edgewater open as natural gas plant, committed to energy goals