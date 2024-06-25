Looking to live off the grid? Three Ohio counties are among the country's top choices

Looking to get away from the bustle of the city? Suburbia just not for you? An off-grid lifestyle might appeal to you.

According to a recent poll, three Ohio counties are among the best for off the grid living.

Top Ohio counties for off-grid living

In its poll of 3,000 people nationwide, BusinessElectric.com says these counties were the most popular choices in the Buckeye State:

No. 19 , Vinton County : In southeastern Ohio, Vinton County provides a remote setting with abundant forests and wildlife, Business Electric stated in a press release. It's the least populated county in Ohio at 12,800, per the 2020 Census. Its county seat is McArthur, and it has numerous state parks, state forests and a portion of Wayne National Forest, per the county website.

No. 55 , Hocking County : Located in southern Ohio, Hocking County offers a rural environment with rolling hills, forests, and Hocking Hills State Park (with its award-winning hiking trails). The county's low population density—28,097 per the 2020 Census—and natural resources make it ideal for off-grid living, according to Business Electric.

No. 132, Meigs County: Situated along the Ohio River in southeastern Ohio, Meigs County offers large tracts of undeveloped land with access to forests and waterways. According to the 2020 Census, Meigs' population stands at 22,210 The county's remote areas provide the necessary seclusion and resources for off-grid living.

Charles and Melanie Ogle, pictured in 2008, have lived happily off the power grid for 17 years in their solar-powered log home perched on a ridge in the Hocking Hills.

The top 5 locations nationwide to live off the grid

No. 1, Wasco County, Oregon : The county gained significant attention as the setting for the Netflix series "Wild Wild Country," which documents the controversial Rajneeshpuram community led by Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh in the 1980s. Despite the community's tumultuous end, the show has appeared to have sparked renewed interest in off-grid lifestyles in Wasco County, according to Business Electric.

No. 2, Hot Springs County, Wyoming : Ranked second, Hot Springs County in central Wyoming offers a rural environment enriched with natural hot springs, rivers, and mountains. The county's remote areas provide the essential seclusion and resources necessary for off-grid living.

No. 3, Meriwether County, Georgia : Located in west-central Georgia, Meriwether County offers a rural setting with large parcels of land available for purchase. The county's strong agricultural community and abundant natural resources support a sustainable off-grid lifestyle.

No. 4, Bienville Parish, Louisiana : Situated in northern Louisiana, Bienville Parish provides a rural environment with access to plentiful natural resources like forests and bodies of water. The parish's remote areas offer privacy and opportunities for alternative living.

No. 5, Somerset County, Maine: Completing the top five, Somerset County in central Maine boasts a rural environment with vast forests and access to rivers and lakes. The county's low population density and natural beauty make it an ideal location for off-grid living.

Top off-grid locations in Indiana and Kentucky

The poll conducted by Business Electric found the following counties in Indiana and Kentucky among the most popular for living off the grid:

Indiana

No. 21 : Parke County, Indiana

No. 82 : Brown County, Indiana

No. 146: Greene County, Indiana

Kentucky

No. 38 : Adair County, Kentucky

No. 67 : Knox County, Kentucky

No. 141: Breathitt County, Kentucky

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Three Ohio counties among the best for off-grid living