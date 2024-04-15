Looking for a job that can pay you more than $100,000 a year? Broward County is hiring

Broward County government is hiring, and some jobs can pay more than $100,000 a year.

Here’s a look at the job opportunities in Broward:

BROWARD COUNTY GOVERNMENT JOBS

The Broward County careers page lists the following jobs with salaries that can pay annual salaries of more than $100,000:

Description: The Aviation Department which operates Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and North Perry Airport is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Accountant Senior (Financial Reporting Accountant Senior) to work in Aviation’s Finance Division. This is advanced professional accounting work in the maintenance and review of financial records. Work involves performing more complex accounting duties in the Airport’s Finance Division such as developing, revising, and installing accounting procedures and forms.

Salary range: $68,259.34 to $108,940.92

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Responsible for assisting with activities and analysis required for the development of the annual Operating and Capital Budgets for Broward County Transportation Department.

Salary range: $68,259.34 to $108,940.92

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Supervises the activities of professional and clerical staff in the management of the accounting and financial reporting sections in the Finance Division. Works under administrative supervision, developing and implementing programs within organizational policies and reports major activities to executive level administrators through conferences and reports.

Salary range: $91,157.25 to $145,487.31

Deadline: Posting will remain active until a sufficient number of applications have been received and may close at any time.

Description: Registered with the Seaport Engineering and Construction Division and responsible for developing applicable scope for building retrofits, re-designs, and new builds for the Port Everglades Department. Performs advanced professional structural architectural work in the design and development of buildings and facilities.

Salary range: $78,881.95 to $125,895

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Assists in overseeing the day-to-day operation of the transit garage and coach system.

Salary range: $63,496.41 to $101,341.16

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Provides counseling, screening, assessment, and intervention to individuals and families.

Salary range: $63,496.41 to $101,341.16

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: This position assumes the management of all administrative and operational duties of the Port and reports directly to the Broward County administrator.

Salary range: $269,725.11 to $430,480.08

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted.

Description: Performs advanced professional and administrative work with supervisory responsibilities in the management of construction projects for the County. Works under administrative supervision, developing and implementing programs within organizational policies and reports major activities to executive level administrators through conferences and reports.

Salary range: $97,994.26 to $156,398.93

Deadline: Position is open until a sufficient number of applications are received and may close at any time.

Description: Performs advanced professional and administrative work with supervisory responsibilities in the management of Airport construction projects for the Broward County Aviation Department (BCAD). Works under administrative supervision, developing and implementing programs within organizational policies and reports major activities to executive level administrators through conferences and reports.

Salary range: $97,994.26 - $156,398.93

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Responsible for performing advanced professional and administrative work in designing and managing maintenance projects for the Port Everglades Department. Works independently, under limited supervision, reporting major activities through periodic meetings.

Salary range: $84,797.87 to $135,337.58

Deadline: 5 p.m. April 19

Description: This position plays an important role in supporting regional planning focused on community resilience and clean energy initiatives. This position provides technical evaluations and project management to inform policy, planning activities, and investments on a county-wide scale and works to effectively engage with internal and external stakeholders resilient design, infrastructure initiatives, and sustainable practices.

Salary range: $63,496.41 to $101,341.16

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Administers the enterprise department’s programs for development, implementation and promotion of short and long range strategic plans, capital improvements programming and implementation, economic impact analysis, grants writing and administration, and federal and state legislative efforts.

Salary range: $105,344.16 to $168,128.88

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Manages expansion projects for Broward County from the inception to the final construction and occupancy of those projects. Works independently, under limited supervision, reporting major activities through periodic meetings.

Salary range: $91,157.25 to $145,487.31

Deadline: 5 p.m. April 18

Description: Manages large scale programs and projects for the Division from inception to final completion. This position is responsible for professional and highly complex administrative work, control and processing of documents related to large scale programs and projects involving County roadways and related infrastructure.

Salary range: $91,157.25 to $145,487.31

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Oversees landfill operations, construction/rehabilitation projects, consultant agreements, permitting, engineering inspection activities, regulatory compliance, and related planning activities at County-operated solid waste facilities.

Salary range: $91,157.25 to $145,487.31

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Responsible for administrative, supervisory and technical work administering comprehensive maintenance programs within assigned County buildings and facilities.

Salary range: $78,881.95 to $125,895

Deadline: 5 p.m. April 15

Description: Plays a key role in the support and planning of climate resilience initiatives and serves as a technical resource supporting adaptation strategies within the urban environment.

Salary range: $73,378.12 to $117,111.32

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Advises and provides assistance in all functional areas of Human Resources.

Salary range: $68,259.34 to $108,940.92

Deadline: 5 p.m. April 24

Description: Responsible for Investigating employment, housing, and public accommodations discrimination complaints and other cases that fall within the jurisdiction of the Human Rights Section, Housing Options, Solutions, and Support Division.

Salary range: $68,259.36 - $108,940.83

Deadline: 5 p.m. April 17

Description: Provides supervisory and administrative case management in a human service environment.

Salary range: $68,259.34 to $108,940.92

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Provides legal advice regarding federal, state, municipal legislative and administrative matters.

Salary range: $105,344.16 to $168,128.88

Deadline: 5 p.m. April 21

Description: This position is one of five Regional Managers that provides a highly visible leadership presence for 36 library locations and is responsible for developing the professional skills of personnel located in their cluster/flagship, creative problem solving, and developing partnership activities.

Salary range: $97,994.26 to $156,398.93

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Advanced professional and supervisory engineering work in the design and review of a wide variety of engineering and environmental projects.

Salary range: $84,797.87 to $135,337.58

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: In charge of designing electrical power systems for various site and building capital improvement and repair projects.

Salary range: $84,797.87 to $135,337.58

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Responsible for developing, implementing, and facilitating a Broward County Human Services Department Community Engagement Plan.

Salary range: $73,378.12 to $117,111.32

Deadline: 5 p.m. April 17

Description: Plans, develops, authorizes, implements, supervises and evaluates programs/projects, activities and services on a large scale with countywide impact; facilitates inclusion, prepares reports, and analyzes and interprets data.

Salary range: $73,378.12 to $117,111.32

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Required to manage all aspects of the approximate 150 units of Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkway Equipment at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, an operational responsibility of a major scope, providing a critical Airport and County service.

Salary range: $73,378.12 to $117,111.32

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Work within the Enterprise Technology Services Project Management Office managing security and compliance, internal infrastructure, business applications development and vendor product implementation projects for the county’s customer agencies.

Salary range: $84,797.87 to $135,337.58

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Responsible for assisting with the execution, development and implementation of the Planning Section’s work, projects and studies.

Salary range: $68,259.34 to $108,940.92

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Responsible for supporting the Construction Project Managers and Engineers in the performance of a wide range of tasks.

Salary range: $68,259.34 to $108,940.92

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Veterinarian

Description: Examines animals to detect and determine the nature of diseases or injuries; treats sick or injured animals by prescribing medication, setting bones, dressing wounds, or performing surgery.

Salary range: $105,344.16 to $168,128.88

Deadline: Applications continuously accepted

Description: Development and maintenance of relationships with Broward County non-profit organizations, community based organizations, service providers, local business and industry groups, municipalities and educational entities. The main goal of these relationships is to align programs that create jobs, pipelines for jobs, develop entrepreneurs and start-up businesses, apprenticeship and workforce investment program opportunities with employment needs, throughout the county and particularly in disadvantaged communities.

Salary range: $73,378.12 to $117,111.32

Deadline: None listed