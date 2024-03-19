Looking for a job? O’Hare, Midway hiring security officers

Alonzo Small
·1 min read

CHICAGO — Need a job? O’Hare and Midway International Airports are seeking to add more security.

The Chicago Department of Aviation is looking to hire at least 85 new aviation security officers (ASOs). Tasks include:

  • Conducting regular patrols throughout the terminal, grounds and perimeter of their assigned airport

  • Verifying identification badges at designated checkpoints

  • Inspecting vehicles entering the airfield and other restricted zones

  • Responding to safety and security incidents, including detaining individuals suspected of violating laws or security protocols

ASOs, a union job, have a starting salary of $53,340, health insurance and a City of Chicago pension.

At least one year of work experience in safety, security, loss prevention, or customer service roles is encouraged.

Go to Chicago.gov/careers to learn more.

