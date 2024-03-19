Looking for a job? O’Hare, Midway hiring security officers

CHICAGO — Need a job? O’Hare and Midway International Airports are seeking to add more security.

The Chicago Department of Aviation is looking to hire at least 85 new aviation security officers (ASOs). Tasks include:

Conducting regular patrols throughout the terminal, grounds and perimeter of their assigned airport

Verifying identification badges at designated checkpoints

Inspecting vehicles entering the airfield and other restricted zones

Responding to safety and security incidents, including detaining individuals suspected of violating laws or security protocols

ASOs, a union job, have a starting salary of $53,340, health insurance and a City of Chicago pension.

At least one year of work experience in safety, security, loss prevention, or customer service roles is encouraged.

Go to Chicago.gov/careers to learn more.

