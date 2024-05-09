Looking for a job in health care? Job fair will have employers looking to hire

Representatives from Erie's three largest health systems will attend a job fair Monday that focuses on careers in health care.

The Healthcare Career Expo will be held from 2-7 p.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier. It is hosted by the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine but the job fair also will include UPMC Hamot and Saint Vincent Hospital among nearly 30 other local health-care employers.

These health-care jobs are available in Erie

Available jobs to be discussed at the event will include:

Licensed practical nurses and registered nurses

Respiratory, physical and occupational therapists

Dietitians

Radiology technicians

Therapists, counselors and social workers

LECOM Health's Millcreek Community Hospital, 5515 Peach St., is one of about 30 health-care employers expected to attend a job fair Monday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

What else is available at the job fair?

Besides information about health-care jobs, those who attend also can talk with professionals about finance, real estate and insurance.

There is no fee to attend the job fair. Refreshments and raffles will be available.

