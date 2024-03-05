Looking to take a hike? Here's our top 13 in Greater Columbus

After an unseasonably warm February, the first few days of March have been positively spring-like.

If you're looking to get outside and hit the trails, we've compiled a list of thirteen trails to try from right downtown to Westerville. The list features ratings, difficulties, and reviews from AllTrails, a mobile app and website that compiles trails from around the world.

These trails range from easy to moderate, perfect if you're looking for a stroll or a good workout.

Blendon Woods Loop

Jun 29, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Terrence Paul, 8, center, holds up his hand to pop a bubble as his brothers Colton Paul, 7, at left, and Oliver Paul, 4, play with him in the bubbles during an International Mud Day playtime at Blendon Woods Metropark. The Mud Day included three mud play areas for all ages and a rinse off area for afterward.

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5

Length: 2 miles

Elevation gain: 141 feet

Estimated completion time: 43 minutes

Details: Located at the Blendon Woods Metro Park near Easton, this trail is great for walking, hiking and running. It's pretty popular, but there is some quiet time available when it's not at peak times for crowds. Dogs are not allowed on this trail.

One reviewer said: "Pristine trail conditions. Very easy walk. We saw deer and turkeys."

Hayden Runs Falls

Jan 16, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ice forms over the Hayden Run Falls in the Northwest Side of Columbus. The 30-foot waterfall is accessible from a wood staircase and walkway, but there are two observation decks close to the park entrance at 4326 Hayden Run Rd.

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5

Length: 0.3 miles

Elevation gain: 16 feet

Estimated completion time: 7 minutes

Details: Located at the Griggs Nature Preserve near Upper Arlington, this short trail is open year-round and welcomes dogs on a leash.

One reviewer said: "Short and sweet!! Very crowded."

Sugarbush Trail

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5

Length: 1.9 miles

Elevation gain: 95 feet

Estimated completion time: 38 minutes

Details: This trail, also located in the Blendon Woods Metro Park, loops through the western side of the park and is popular with bird watchers, cross-country skiers and hikers. Dogs are also not allowed on this trail.

One reviewer said: "The trails here are so well maintained, and I'm always so pleasantly surprised to realize just how big this park is."

Olentangy Trail

A jogger runs along the Olentangy Trail through Northmoor Park as it exits onto the Olentangy Boulevard in Clintonville.

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5

Length: 2.5 miles

Elevation gain: 16 feet

Estimated completion time: 43 minutes

Details: This out-and-back trail in the Wilma H. Schiermeier Olentangy River Wetland Research Park near OSU has paved and unpaved paths available and goes right by Ohio Stadium.

One reviewer said: "Nice and easy, 2.5 out and back trail. Moderate amount of business for a Tuesday morning. Most of it is paved with the first bit being trail. I loved it!"

Alum Creek Trail: Wolfe Park to Big Walnut Creek

Ohio's Alum Creek Greenway Trail: South of Wolfe Park, cyclists will pass over a bridge built in 1922.

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Length: 17.2 miles

Elevation gain: 311 feet

Estimated completion time: 5 hours and 11 minutes

Details: This long trail runs from Bexley to the Three Creeks Metro Park near Edward. According to AllTrails, it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring. Dogs are also welcome but must be leashed.

One reviewer said: "Nice well-maintained trail along Alum Creek, unfortunately the first half of the route was adjacent to heavy traffic with a lot of road noise."

Brookside Trail

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5

Length: 1.7 miles

Elevation gain: 124 feet

Estimated completion time: 37 minutes

Details: This trail, also in the Blendon Woods Metro Park, is fairly popular. Like the other Blendon Woods trails, dogs are not allowed.

One reviewer said: "Saw a barred owl! Beautiful foliage as well. Definitely worth checking out if you’re in the mood for an easy walk."

Nature Center Lake Trail

Hikers on the Lake Trail portion of the Blendon Woods Winter Hike.

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Length: 0.8 miles

Elevation gain: 32 feet

Estimated completion time: 15 minutes

Details: This trail, also in Blendon Woods Metro Park, runs through the eastern side of the park and goes up to the Walden Waterfowl Refuge.

One reviewer said: "Easy paved trail leads to two little cabins overlooking the lake to look at waterfowl. There's camera mounts too!"

Big Run Park Loop

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 3.3 out of 5 stars

Length: 3.5 miles

Elevation gain: 311 feet

Estimated completion time: 1 hour and 9 minutes

Details: This trail in Big Run Metro Park is great for birding, hiking and walking. Leashed dogs are also welcome.

One reviewer said: "Easy trail to walk, definitely a day walk as most of the trails start in the tree line and are hard to spot in the evening, it's an easy walk, however mostly grass and pavement."

Olentangy Trail Little Loop

Members of the Olentangy High School Cross Country team run at Highbanks Metro Park in Lewis Center which is known for its trails and hillls.

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Length: 0.6 miles

Elevation gain: 6 feet

Estimated completion time: 11 minutes

Details: This short trail is located in The Wilma H. Schiermeier Olentangy River Wetland Research Park, is open year-round and welcomes leashed dogs. It's also great for birding, hiking and walking.

One reviewer said: "The inner portion of the wetlands are not open to the public, but it’s an easy walk with a large portion on the Olentangy Bike Trail. Peel off on Hudson to grab brunch or a drink at one of the Open Air spots."

Milliken Falls via Connector, Boardwalk, and Flat Rock Loop

Difficulty: Moderate

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Length: 1.6 miles

Elevation gain: 88 feet

Estimated completion time: 33 minutes

Details: This trail, located in the Quarry Trails Metropark, loops around Turtle Cove and Swan Lake and is mostly paved. It's a popular trail, according to AllTrails. Leashed dogs are welcome.

One reviewer said: "Great weather and a beautiful park nice marked trails our group enjoyed the park today."

Milliken Falls via Connector, Tall Wall, and Lake View Loop

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Length: 3.8 miles

Elevation gain: 229 feet

Estimated completion time: 1 hour and 19 minutes

Details: This trail, also located in the Quarry Trails Metropark, takes hikers past Milliken Falls and a historic cemetery. It's open year-round and leashed dogs are welcome.

One reviewer said: "Still a work in progress, but the quarry was beautiful and the waterfall great as well."

Tall Wall and Connector Loop

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Length: 1.2 miles

Elevation gain: 111 feet

Estimated completion time: 27 minutes

Details: This Quarry Trails Metropark trail loops around a historic quarry and is quite popular. Like the other Quarry Trails routes, leashed dogs are welcome.

One reviewer said: "Nice trail, decent elevation gain for Columbus. The view of the quarry was nice. It’s cool that there is a mountain biking trail."

Milliken Falls via Tall Wall, Connector, and Milliken Falls Trail

Difficulty: Easy

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Length: 3.2 miles

Elevation gain: 206 feet

Estimated completion time: 1 hour and 7 minutes

Details: This final trail, also in the Quarry Trails Metropark, is great for hiking, running and walking. Like all the others, leashed dogs are welcome.

One reviewer said: "Trails are new, but there are signs at the points the trail splits off or gets confusing. Mostly paved. Great job to the metroparks team!"

